Kyodo News: Japan Conveys Wishes to Hold Summit with N. Korea

Japan has reportedly conveyed its wishes to hold a summit with North Korea.



Quoting sources familiar with Japan-North Korea relations, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday that Tokyo delivered its intent to hold a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un through multiple channels.



The last high-level meeting between the two nations took place more than 15 years ago, when Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi met Kim’s father Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in September 2002.



During that meeting, the two leaders reconfirmed the Pyongyang Declaration, in which they agreed to seek economic cooperation and discuss ways to normalize bilateral ties.



Japan reportedly tapped the possibility of a summit with the North, citing the need for discussions to implement the declaration.