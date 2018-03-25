White House: S. Korea, US Stand Firm in Joint Response to N. Korea

The White House says Washington and Seoul remain firm on maintaining close coordination about their unified response to North Korea.



A White House National Security Council official made the remark on Wednesday in a written statement to Seoul-based Yonhap News, regarding President Moon Jae-in's idea of holding a trilateral summit between the two Koreas and the U.S.



The remark comes after Moon said the three-nation summit could take place depending on progress in talks between the two Koreas and between the U.S. and North Korea.



He stressed the need to completely resolve Korean Peninsula issues through the envisioned summits and other meetings that could follow.



















