Tokyo Official: Exchanging Views with N. Korea on Summit Talks

A top Japanese official said Thursday that Japan has been exchanging views with North Korea in various ways regarding bilateral summit talks.



Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga who acts as spokesperson for the Tokyo government was asked during a regular briefing whether Japan had proposed a summit meeting with North Korea.



He did not rule out that possibility, citing that the two sides have been exchanging opinions through various means and opportunities, including government-level discussions and communication channels via the Japanese embassy in Beijing.



When asked about changes to Japan's policy on pressuring North Korea, Suga said existing measures remain unchanged.



But the official added that Japan was seeking to comprehensively resolve North Korea's nuclear and missile issue as well as the issue of Japanese abductees in the North based upon the trilateral alliance with South Korea and the U.S.



Citing diplomatic sources, Kyodo news agency said Wednesday that the Japanese government has recently conveyed to North Korea through multiple channels its desire to hold summit talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.