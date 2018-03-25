S. Korea, IAEA Discuss Cooperation on N. Korean Nuke Issue

Seoul’s nuclear envoy and a senior official from the UN’s nuclear watchdog have discussed cooperation measures to peacefully address the North Korean nuclear issue.



The Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon met with Tero Varjoranta, Deputy Director General and Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Department of Safeguards, earlier in the day.



Briefing him on the recent developments on Korean Peninsula-related issues, including South Korean presidential envoys’ visits to the North and the U.S., Lee emphasized that now is a more important time than ever before for the IAEA to play a role for a peaceful solution to the North Korean nuclear issue.



In response, Varjoranta said the IAEA will make an active contribution in the process of the denuclearization of the region, assessing the South Korean government’s efforts to bring permanent peace to the peninsula.



Varjoranta visited South Korea to attend the sixth high-level policy discussion between Seoul and the IAEA held at the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

