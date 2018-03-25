Trump Replaces National Security Adviser McMaster with 'Hawk' Bolton

U.S. President Donald Trump has replaced his chief national security adviser, Herbert McMaster, with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton.



Trump wrote on his Twitter on Thursday that he was pleased to announce John Bolton would be his new national security adviser effective April ninth.



He added that he was very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who had done an outstanding job and would always remain his friend.



Bolton served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from August 2005 until December 2006 as well as the State Department’s top arms control official under President George W. Bush.



Often described as a "hawk," Bolton has advocated using military force against Iran and North Korea and has taken a hard line against Russia.



The replacement comes less than two weeks after Trump dismissed Rex Tillerson, an advocate for dialogue with North Korea, as state secretary. Trump announced Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo, also a North Korea hawk, would take over the role.