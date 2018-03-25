US Trusts S. Korea in Preparing Summit with N. Korea

The U.S. State Department says that Washington is preparing for its summit with Pyongyang based on what its ally South Korea has said about the proposed meeting.



Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said during a news briefing on Thursday that the U.S. has not heard back from the North, but it is preparing for the summit based on its trust in Seoul, which has been talking to Pyongyang.



Nauert said that South Korea has perhaps been the U.S.' best interlocutor in dealing with this issue, adding the U.S. trusts its allies and partners.



Regarding President Moon Jae-in's comment hinting at a possible three-way summit among the two Koreas and the U.S., the spokeswoman said that there are no such plans currently, but Washington is in close consultation with South Korea and Japan regarding all talks.



Meanwhile, Nauert dismissed concerns that President Donald Trump's decision to impose stiff tariffs on Chinese imports will have a negative impact on efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.



She said that China is aware that it will greatly benefit from the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, adding the U.S. tariffs will not lead Beijing to back off from its stance on the North.