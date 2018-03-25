USFK to Conduct Noncombatant Evacuation Drill Next Month

Write : 2018-03-23 10:54:22 Update : 2018-03-23 13:58:30

U.S. troops stationed in South Korea plan to conduct a drill simulating the emergency evacuation of American civilians next month.

According to U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) on Friday, the Eighth U.S. Army will conduct the Noncombatant Evacuation Operation “Focused Passage” from April 16th to 20th. 

U.S. troops perform the evacuation drill twice a year for the purpose of swiftly evacuating noncombatants in case of contingencies on the Korean Peninsula.

The USFK is said to be planning to evacuate the noncombatants to the U.S., including soldiers’ family members, via transport airplanes.

The upcoming drill would mark the first time for American civilians to be actually transported to the U.S. instead of U.S. military bases in Japan.

Roughly 200-thousand American civilians are estimated to be residing in South Korea.

