Moon Meets with Vietnamese Communist Party Leader

President Moon Jae-in has met with the top leader of Vietnam’s governing Communist Party to discuss cooperation between the two countries.



In a meeting with Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi on Friday, Moon assessed the outcomes of Seoul-Hanoi cooperation since forming formal ties in 1992.



The two leaders also discussed cooperation measures to further develop bilateral relationship, with a people-centered, sustainability and future-oriented focus for win-win growth.



Nguyen said that Moon’s state visit to Vietnam has laid the groundwork for further cooperation that can upgrade their strategic cooperative partnership to a more comprehensive one, expressing hope for further cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.



Later in the day, Moon will meet with two other Vietnamese leaders, National Assembly Chair Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, to discuss measures to deepen the bilateral relationship.



