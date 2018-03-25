Japan Sticks to Aegis Ashore System Plan Despite US-N. Korea Summit

Japan says it will stick to its plan to introduce two Aegis Ashore missile defense systems to better defend against North Korean missiles despite a scheduled summit between Washington and Pyongyang.



The Japanese government relayed its stance during a cabinet meeting on Friday in a written answer to a question from an opposition lawmaker about whether the Aegis Ashore system would be introduced as planned even though the North’s threat disappaers as a result of the U.S.-North summit.



The Japanese government said the project will continue, stressing the need to enhance the capability of the country’s antiballistic missile system for constant and steady national defense.



Japan plans to deploy and operate the Aegis Ashore from 2023.



It previously planned to launch related surveys next year, but has moved up the schedules following a series of North Korean missile test-launches last year and plans to design the system beginning in 2019.



The Aegis Ashore is a land-based ballistic missile defense system involving the deployment of interceptor missiles and advanced radar from Aegis destroyers of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force.