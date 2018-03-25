New US Security Adviser Says His Past Comments Are Behind Him

U.S. President Donald Trump’s new security adviser John Bolton has tried to distant himself from his past comments that have molded his image as a hawkish warmonger, particularly against Iran and North Korea.



In an interview with Fox News on Thursday following Trump’s announcement that he is the new U.S. national security adviser, Bolton said that his past comments are now behind him and what matters is “what the president says” as well as the advice he gives him.



Describing his role in the new post as an honest broker, the former U.S. ambassador to the UN said the National Security Council chief should be able to offer a wide range of options, and that Trump needs “a free exchange of views among his advisers.”



With those remarks, Bolton‘s intention is understood to be more cautious when expressing his personal views as national security adviser.



Meanwhile, CNN quoted a source as saying that Trump met with Bolton before deciding to substitute him for Herbert McMaster and that Bolton promised the president that he will not start any war if he becomes national security adviser.