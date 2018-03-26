Gov't Welcomes UN Resolution on N. Korean Human Rights

South Korea has welcomed the UN Human Rights Council's adoption of a new resolution condemning North Korea's human rights situation.



The council adopted the resolution Friday in its 37th General Assembly held in Geneva, Switzerland.



In a statement by a foreign ministry spokesman, Seoul said that it welcomes the adoption of the resolution by consensus at the UN council.



The government said it will continue efforts with the international community to effectively improve North Korea's human rights situation.



The statement also said the Seoul government assessed that the resolution welcomed progress in inter-Korean dialogue and relations enabled by the PyeongChang Olympics, and that it also mentioned the importance of dialogue for the improvement of Pyongyang's human rights and humanitarian situation.



The UN resolution condemns the extensive and systematic human rights violations committed in North Korea and urges the country to admit to the crimes and punish those responsible.