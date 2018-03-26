Moon Eats Pho for Breakfast at Hanoi Restaurant

President Moon Jae-in had breakfast Saturday morning at a restaurant in downtown Hanoi serving pho, Vietnam’s signature rice noodle soup.



He had beef pho with First Lady Kim Jung-sook on their last stop of their three-day state visit to Vietnam.



The restaurant, located near the president’s accommodation, is a popular franchise well known to South Korean tourists as one of the top three pho restaurants in Hanoi.



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and South Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Lee Hyuk and his wife joined the president's breakfast.



When passersby recognized the presidential group eating at the restaurant and began to take pictures, Moon went outside to pose for photos.



During his visit to China last year, President Moon also ate at a local restaurant in Beijing, enjoying pastries and soybean milk for breakfast.