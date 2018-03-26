Moon Wraps Visit to Vietnam, Heads to UAE

President Moon Jae-in has left for the United Arab Emirates after wrapping his state visit to Vietnam on Saturday.



The UAE is South Korea's top trading partner and largest importer of South Korean defense products in the Middle East.



Moon's official visit to the country is expected to lay the groundwork for South Korea's advance into the Middle Eastern market.



Before leaving Vietnam, President Moon had breakfast with Vietnamese citizens at a restaurant in downtown Hanoi.



After arriving in the UAE Saturday night, Moon will first visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and pay respects at the tomb of UAE's founding father and inaugural president Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.



On Sunday, the president will hold summit talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and discuss advancing bilateral relations into a "special strategic partnership."



The two sides will also sign a memorandum of understanding.