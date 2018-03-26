Moon to Hold Summit with UAE Crown Prince Sunday

President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on Sunday to discuss ways to improve their countries' bilateral ties and boost economic cooperation.



The presidential office said that Moon and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan will discuss elevating their countries' ties to a "special strategic partnership" from the current "strategic partnership."



Moon will also attend a signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on bilateral economic cooperation in energy, science and other diverse sectors.



The two leaders are expected to discuss the so-called Two Plus Two dialogue involving their top foreign and defense officials. The two nations agreed to launch the dialogue when Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi visited Seoul in January.



Before the summit, Moon will attend an official welcoming ceremony and have lunch with a group of South Korean business people. After the summit, the president will have dinner with Korean nationals at a hotel in Abu Dhabi.



Moon, who arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday on an official visit, plans to attend on Monday a ceremony marking the completion of a reactor at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant which is being built by South Korean companies.



On the last day of his UAE visit on Tuesday, Moon will meet with South Korea's Akh Unit soldiers stationed in the UAE.