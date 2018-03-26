Japan Seeks to Revolve its Own Issues through US-N. Korea Summit

Japan is reportedly seeking to resolve its own issues through the planned summit between the United States and North Korea.

According to Kyodo News on Sunday, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono visited the United States in mid-March and asked Washington to demand North Korea's commitment to resolving the issues of Japanese abductees held in the North and abandoning its mid-range missiles as a precondition for their planned summit.

Washington reportedly said it understands Tokyo's position but voiced opposition to making such a demand as a precondition for a summit, calling it "unrealistic."

Kyodo News reported that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is also expected to raise the issue when he meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in mid-April during his U.S. trip.

