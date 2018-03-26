Mnuchin: US, S. Korea Reach Deal on FTA Revision, Steel Tariff

Write : 2018-03-26 08:06:19 Update : 2018-03-26 10:02:11

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says that South Korea and the U.S. have reached a “win-win” deal on issues over their free trade agreement(FTA) and steel tariffs.

Appearing on Fox News on Sunday, Mnuchin said that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer reached “a very productive understanding” with South Korea, which agreed to reduce the amount of steel it sends to the U.S.

Mnuchin added he expects the deal to be signed soon. 

South Korea's Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong also said on Sunday that the two nations have effectively reached a common ground on revising their FTA and steel tariff issues. 
 
Seoul and Washington have been in talks to revise their six-year-old free trade agreement since January fifth.

