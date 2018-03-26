Bolton: N. Korea Wants to Buy Time to Develop Nukes

John Bolton, who was tapped as President Donald Trump's new security adviser, says that North Korea is offering negotiations with the U.S. in order to buy time to develop its nuclear weapons.



Bolton, who is known for his hawkish remarks on issues regarding North Korea and Iran, gave the assessment on Sunday during an interview on the "Cats Roundtable" radio show in New York.



He said that North Korea has a fairly limited number of things it needs to do to make its nuclear warheads actually deliverable on targets in the U.S., so it wants to try and slow roll the negotiations to buy more time.



Bolton said that taking months to prepare for the summit would "simply play into the North Korean playbook," stressing that the U.S. should have the meeting sooner and have a very straightforward discussion.