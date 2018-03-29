Bloomberg: Kim Jong-un Makes Secret Trip to ChinaVideo

Write : 2018-03-27 08:09:36 Update : 2018-03-27 18:05:49

Foreign media report that a high-ranking North Korean official, possibly North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is visiting China ahead of Pyongyang's summits with Seoul and Washington.

The official reportedly visited Beijing on Monday by a special train that had previously been used for former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's China trip. 
 
Quoting unidentified sources, Bloomberg said on Tuesday that "Kim made a surprise visit to Beijing on his first known trip outside North Korea since taking power in 2011."
 
Japan's Kyodo News said that an unidentified official appears to be visiting China, but it has yet to be confirmed whether the figure is North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

There is also speculation in Beijing that the official is Kim's sister Kim Yo-jong or Choe Ryong-hae, vice chairman of the Workers' Party Central Committee. 

Kyodo, citing sources close to the matter, said the official's visit was intended to improve ties between Beijing and Pyongyang which have been frayed by the North’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, ahead of its summit with the U.S. 

Chinese authorities have not confirmed the visit, and the White House also said that it can't confirm reports that Kim is visiting Beijing. 

Seoul's presidential office said it is keeping a close eye on related intelligence, but nothing has been confirmed.

