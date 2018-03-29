Moon to Visit S. Korean Troops in UAE

President Moon Jae-in will visit a South Korean military contingent in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) on Tuesday.



On the last day of his official trip to the UAE, the president will visit South Korean soldiers at the Akh unit, which has been stationed since 2011 to help train UAE troops and protect South Korean residents in case of armed conflicts.



The presidential office said that Moon will travel to Dubai later in the day for a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.



He will then attend the South Korea-UAE Business Forum and deliver a keynote speech on the need to enhance economic cooperation between the two nations.



Moon is set to fly home late Tuesday after visiting the Sheikh Khalifa Specialist Hospital operated by Seoul National University Hospital.