UAE Likely to Sign $25 Bln Deals with S. Korean Firms

The United Arab Emirates(UAE) has expressed its intent to sign 25 billion dollars worth of deals with South Korean firms on its energy development projects.



The presidential office said in a press release on Tuesday that President Moon Jae-in was given the UAE's assurance for the deals when he met with top officials following his summit with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



The crown prince reportedly issued specific instructions to his aides including Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, regarding the deals after the summit.



The UAE said that SK Group will take part in its crude oil storage project in the Fujairah area and Samsung Group will sign a three-point-five billion dollar deal with the UAE, with the two countries' economic cooperation reaching 25 billion dollars.



The crown prince also ordered his aides to ensure South Korean firms are invited to the UAE's new oil field exploration and development projects.



The UAE also proposed that the two nations closely cooperate in renewable energy, port and infrastructure development projects.



In particular, the Middle Eastern country expressed hope that the two nations will swiftly cooperate on Seoul's bid to take part in Saudi Arabia's project to build nuclear power plants.