US Supercarrier Enters Indo-Asia Pacific Region

Write : 2018-03-27 15:44:19 Update : 2018-03-27 16:42:34

A U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier has entered the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet area of operations, which includes the Korean Peninsula. 

According to the U.S. 7th Fleet's Web site, the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group returned to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in the Indo-Asia Pacific region as part of its regularly scheduled deployment.

The 7th Fleet's area of operation encompasses 36 maritime countries, including South Korea, North Korea, China, Russia and India.

The 7th Fleet said the striker group will conduct a variety of operations, including addressing shared maritime security concerns, building relationships with partner navies, and enhancing interoperability and communication with partners and allies throughout the area of operations through exercises and ship visits.

The return of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group means there are now three U.S. nuclear-powered supercarriers positioned in the Indo-Pacific region, including the USS Ronald Reagan and the USS Carl Vinson.

Some observers say this may be a move by the U.S. to raise the level of military pressure on North Korea ahead of their anticipated summit talks in May.


