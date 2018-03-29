Train Carrying N. Korean Official Leaves Beijing Station

A special train presumed to be carrying a top North Korean official left the Beijing railway station on Tuesday, wrapping up a visit shrouded in secrecy.



It is known that the train left for Shenyang en route to North Korea after a heavily guarded departure ceremony at the station.



The North Korean official reportedly met with top Chinese officials at the Great Hall of the People and had a dinner there Monday after arriving at Beijing station early in the day.



The official is also believed to have toured the Chinese capital on Tuesday before ending the two-day visit.



The special train that was taken by the official was previously used by former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il when he traveled to China, fanning speculations that the unidentified official was current leader Kim Jong-un.



Some media outlets suspect Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong or the North's nominal head of state Kim Yong-nam could have visited China as Kim Jong-un’s special envoy.