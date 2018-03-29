China Denies Knowledge of Visit by Top N. Korean Official

Write : 2018-03-27 18:52:20 Update : 2018-03-27 18:58:13

China has denied any knowledge of a reported visit by a top North Korean official. 

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said on Tuesday that it knows nothing about the matter. This in response to a written inquiry from Yonhap News as to whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, his sister Kim Yo-jong or the North’s nominal leader Kim Yong-nam visited China this week. 

The ministry’s spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she had no information about he matter during a regular media briefing later in the day. She added, however, that the ministry will make an announcement when there is something to talk about.

Various media outlets have reported that a top ranking North Korean official made a surprise visit to Beijing and met with Chinese leaders before heading to a border region Tuesday afternoon, apparently to return to Pyongyang. 

