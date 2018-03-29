Moon Praises S. Korean Military Unit in UAE

President Moon Jae-in has praised the works of South Korean soldiers stationed in the United Arab Emirates(UAE), recognizing their contribution to development of the Seoul-Abu Dhabi relationship.



Moon paid a visit to the Akh unit in Al Ain on Tuesday, and told the soldiers they are the pride of the South Korean military and a symbol for cooperation between South Korea and the UAE.



He said the unit's existence has led the two nations to further develop their ties into a special strategic partnership and become brothers to each other. Akh means brother in Arabic.



Moon said that UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also highly assessed the unit, calling their presence a stepping stone for bilateral cooperation.



The Akh unit has been stationed in the UAE since 2011 to help train the country's troops and protect South Korean residents in case of armed conflicts.