S. Korea Repatriates Remains of Chinese Soldiers Killed in Korean War

South Korea has repatriated the remains of 20 Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War.



The Ministry of National Defense said a handover ceremony was held at the Incheon International Airport on Wednesday.



Defense Minister Song Young-moo attended the event, marking a first for an official in his position. Gao Xiaobing, Vice Minister of the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs also participated as head of Beijing's delegation. This is the fifth time remains of Chinese soldiers have been returned to China.



During the ceremony, Song said the repatriation of the bodies is out of respect for the lofty value of human dignity and peace.



He also called it a symbol of Seoul-Beijing friendship and their mutual trust, and expressed hope that it will be an important stepping stone for the development of their bilateral relationship.



With the latest repatriation, a total of 589 sets of remains of Chinese soldiers have been returned to China since 2014.