S. Korea Repatriates Remains of Chinese Soldiers Killed in Korean War

Write : 2018-03-28 16:27:44 Update : 2018-03-28 19:01:30

S. Korea Repatriates Remains of Chinese Soldiers Killed in Korean War

South Korea has repatriated the remains of 20 Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War.

The Ministry of National Defense said a handover ceremony was held at the Incheon International Airport on Wednesday. 

Defense Minister Song Young-moo attended the event, marking a first for an official in his position. Gao Xiaobing, Vice Minister of the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs also participated as head of Beijing's delegation. This is the fifth time remains of Chinese soldiers have been returned to China. 

During the ceremony, Song said the repatriation of the bodies is out of respect for the lofty value of human dignity and peace. 

He also called it a symbol of Seoul-Beijing friendship and their mutual trust, and expressed hope that it will be an important stepping stone for the development of their bilateral relationship. 

With the latest repatriation, a total of 589 sets of remains of Chinese soldiers have been returned to China since 2014. 

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>