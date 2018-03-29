US Media: Kim Jong-un's China Visit Is Strategic Leverage for Trump Talks

Major U.S. media outlets have assessed North Korean leader Kim Jung-un’s surprise visit to China this week as an attempt to gain leverage ahead of a planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and denuclearization talks.



The Wall Street Journal(WSJ) on Tuesday said Kim’s visit to China this week was apparently aimed at improving ties with China as the U.S. moves to take a more hard-line stance towards the North’s nuclear program ahead of a bilateral summit with Trump in May.



The New York Times noted it was Kim’s debut on the international diplomatic stage. Kim's trip to Beijing was his first foreign excursion since he took power in 2011. According to the paper, his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday indicates that he cherishes or needs China’s support and advice as he faces a potentially risky diplomatic opportunity.



Yang Xiyu, senior research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the NYT that although Kim is clearly trying to repair strained relations between Pyongyang and Beijing, he did not signal willingness to abandon his country’s nuclear program.



The researcher said Kim has begun a new game in which he “could make concessions on denuclearization.”