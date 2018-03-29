S. Korean Budget Airliners Plan to Suspend Flights to Boracay

Write : 2018-03-28 19:32:39 Update : 2018-03-28 19:43:28

S. Korean Budget Airliners Plan to Suspend Flights to Boracay

A South Korean budget airliner is planning to suspend flights to Boracay as the Philippine government is deciding whether to shut down the famous resort island over its worsening environmental problems. 

According to the local airline industry, Air Seoul informed its customers on Wednesday that flights bound for Kalibo International Airport near Boracay will be suspended from April 26th. A company official said the decision was made over concerns that a potential shutdown of the island would harm customers. 

Jin Air is also reviewing a similar measure. 

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said in February that Boracay could be shut down, calling the island a “cesspool” that needs a massive cleanup.  

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>