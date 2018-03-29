S. Korean Budget Airliners Plan to Suspend Flights to Boracay

A South Korean budget airliner is planning to suspend flights to Boracay as the Philippine government is deciding whether to shut down the famous resort island over its worsening environmental problems.



According to the local airline industry, Air Seoul informed its customers on Wednesday that flights bound for Kalibo International Airport near Boracay will be suspended from April 26th. A company official said the decision was made over concerns that a potential shutdown of the island would harm customers.



Jin Air is also reviewing a similar measure.



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said in February that Boracay could be shut down, calling the island a “cesspool” that needs a massive cleanup.