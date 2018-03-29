'N. Korea Begins Testing Experimental Reactor ahead of Talks with US'

U.S. media report that North Korea appears to be testing an experimental light water nuclear reactor at its Yongbyon test site ahead of its summit with the United States.



A report from military intelligence journal "Jane's Intelligence Review" said a satellite image taken on February 25th shows a new North Korean reactor that appears to be coming online now, after years of construction.



The Associate Press(AP) also said that the reactor was completed five years ago and, though it's designed for civilian use, it could be used to produce plutonium or tritium.



The U.S.-based North Korea monitoring Web site 38 North said that North Korea may have begun preliminary testing of an experimental light water reactor and possibly brought another reactor online at the nuclear site.



The New York Times said that the new reactor could be a central issue in the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, if the goal is complete denuclearization.