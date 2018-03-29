White House Expresses Cautious Optimism after Kim's China Trip

The White House has expressed cautious optimism after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's surprise meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.



Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a news briefing on Wednesday that the White House is cautiously optimistic, but also believes "things are moving in the right direction."



She added that Kim's meeting with Xi was a good indication that the maximum pressure campaign against Pyongyang has been working.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted earlier in the day that he received a message from Xi Tuesday night that the meeting “went very well" and that Kim is looking forward to his meeting with Trump.