Kyodo: Japan's Top Diplomat to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono will reportedly visit South Korea next week amid domestic criticism that Tokyo is left behind in the rapid progress on North Korea.



Japan's Kyodo News quoted multiple government officials as saying that Kono will visit Seoul early next week to meet with President Moon Jae-in and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.



The two nations are reportedly coordinating the schedule to arrange a two-day trip between April ninth and 13th.



If finalized, the trip would mark the first visit to South Korea by a Japanese foreign minister since December 2015, when then Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida visited Seoul to announce a statement on Japan's wartime sexual slavery.



Kono's planned trip is seen as Japan's efforts to engage in Korean Peninsula issues amid concerns that they were being left out as the situation continues to develop rapidly.