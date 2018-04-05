Foreign Ministry in Talks to Arrange Visit by Japanese Foreign Minister

Write : 2018-04-03 16:57:54 Update : 2018-04-03 18:24:09

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that talks are under way with Tokyo to arrange a visit to South Korea by Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

In a regular briefing, ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk made the comment after being asked about Japanese media reports that Kono will visit Seoul next week.

The spokesman said that talks are under way but no decision has been made. 

Citing multiple Japanese government officials, Kyodo News earlier reported the top diplomat will visit South Korea next week for talks with President Moon Jae-in and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

The report said his two-day visit was being arranged some time between April ninth and the 13th. 

