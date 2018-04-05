China’s Foreign Minister has expressed hope that the planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea will go smoothly.



Wang Yi made the remark during a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday, warning against possible “disruptive factors” in the process of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.



He said China supports the two Koreas’ efforts for mutual reconciliation and believes their upcoming summit will produce positive outcomes, adding Beijing also hopes the U.S.-North Korea summit will increase mutual understanding.



However, he warned that “historical experience tells us that at the moment of easing of the situation on the peninsula and as first light dawns on peace and dialogue, frequently all manner of disruptive factors emerge.”



With that in mind, Wang said Beijing called on all sides to maintain “focus, eliminate interference, and firmly follow the correct path of dialogue and negotiation.”