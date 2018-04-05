Seoul Raises Travel Alert for Ecuador

The South Korean government has raised its travel warning for Ecuador due to the worsening security situation in some areas of the South American country.



Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it has issued a special advisory against South Korean nationals traveling to the cities of San Lorenzo and Eloy Alfaro in addition to its existing travel alert for the country.



The ministry said the special advisory will be extended automatically unless there's a significant improvement in the security situation.



Under the advisory, South Koreans residing in the cities are advised to leave and those intending to travel to the regions are advised to cancel or postpone their plans.



In January, Ecuador's government imposed a limited state of emergency in the two cities following drug-related bombings.