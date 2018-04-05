Kremlin: No Plan Yet for Putin-Kim Jong-un Summit

The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plan yet to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Putin’s top foreign policy aide reaffirmed there was nothing in the pipeline during a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, but said Putin will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow on Thursday.



During his meetings with Putin and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Wang is expected to discuss pending issues between the two countries as well as the recent China-North Korea summit and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.