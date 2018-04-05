Foreign Ministers of N. Korea, China Meet in Beijing

The top diplomats of North Korea and China met on Tuesday to follow up on the recent summit between their leaders.



China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho held their meeting in Beijing.



According to the ministry, Wang said that since their summit last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have reached consensus on the development of Beijing-Pyongyang relations and the pursuit of a peaceful solution to the North Korean nuclear issue.



Wang also said that maintaining and developing the two countries’ traditional friendship is “very important” for both nations given the current situation, and the two allies should strengthen diplomatic exchanges on every level to help the summit bear fruit swiftly and successfully.



Ri said the summit provided important momentum for the development of the bilateral relationship.



He also proposed the two countries implement their two leaders' shared perception, strengthen bilateral diplomatic communication on every level and inherit and further develop their friendship.