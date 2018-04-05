S. Korean Man Assaulted in Australia

Write : 2018-04-04 16:50:58 Update : 2018-04-04 17:13:38

S. Korean Man Assaulted in Australia

A young South Korean man working in Australia was recently attacked by locals. 

An official of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the man in his late 20s was assaulted by three young people of African descent while taking a walk in a park in Brisbane at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The alleged assailants also snatched the victim’s mobile phone but later gave it back. 

The Korean was known to be a working holiday visa holder. 

The official said the victim reported the incident to the South Korean Consulate General in Sydney the next day and that it has been providing him with necessary assistance, including medical treatment and legal consultation. 

The official added that a South Korean consul contacted the local police and called for a swift and fair investigation into the case. 

