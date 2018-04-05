China Decides to Slap Tit-for-Tat Tariff on US Goods

China says it will impose trade tariffs on more than 100 U.S. goods in a retaliatory move against Washington’s decision to hit around one-thousand-300 Chinese products with a 25 percent tariff.



According to state-run Chinese media outlets, including Xinhua, the Customs Tariff Commission of the Chinese State Council announced on Wednesday a decision to slap 25 percent tariffs on 106 import items from the United States, including soybeans, cars, airplanes and chemicals.



The committee says it will decide later on when to implement the measure depending on the U.S. trade measures on Chinese goods.



China is the second largest importer of U.S. agricultural products. Last year, it imported around three-thousand-200 tons of American soybeans worth 14 billion dollars. It also bought ten billion dollars worth of U.S. cars, becoming the second largest U.S. car importer following Canada.



More than one-fourth of Boeing airplanes shipped outside the U.S. last year were also delivered to China, which is expected to buy seven-thousand-240 U.S. planes worth one-point-one trillion dollars over the course of 20 years.



A diplomatic source in Beijing said most of the U.S. products that China has threatened to impose a higher tariff on have been included in the retaliatory measure.



The source said the deferral of the implementation appears to be a bid by Beijing to secure leverage in ensuing trade negotiations with Washington.