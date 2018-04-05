N. Korea's Top Diplomat to Visit Russia Next Week

Write : 2018-04-05 08:24:23 Update : 2018-04-05 09:37:19

North Korea's top diplomat will visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday to discuss issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a regular briefing on Wednesday that North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will meet with his counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.

Ri and Lavrov are expected to discuss the two countries' relationship as well as exchange opinions on ways to resolve Korean Peninsula issues ahead of the inter-Korean summit and U.S.-North Korea summit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there is no meeting scheduled between Ri and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the visit.

Ri will reportedly arrive in Moscow after attending a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement slated for Thursday and Friday and visiting one of the Commonwealth of Independent States countries.

