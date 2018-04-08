S. Korea, US to Hold 2nd Round of Defense Cost Sharing Talks

South Korea and the United States will hold their second round of defense cost sharing talks on Jeju Island from next Wednesday through Thursday.



Seoul's Foreign Ministry said the talks will be led by Chang Won-sam, the ministry's point man on the defense cost negotiations, and Timothy Betts, deputy assistant secretary for plans, programs and operations at the U.S. State Department.



The ministry said the two sides will have in-depth discussions based on each side's stance conveyed during the first round of talks.



It also said the government will do its best to produce a reasonable and mutually beneficial outcome that is convincing to Korean lawmakers and the public.



The ministry said the negotiation results should also ensure a stable environment for U.S. troops stationed in South Korea and contribute to joint defense posture and a stronger bilateral alliance.



Seoul and Washington held the first high-level meeting to renew their defense cost sharing agreement in Hawaii early last month.