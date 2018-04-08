JCS Chief Asks for US Cooperation on Kidnapped Citizens

Write : 2018-04-05 16:37:40 Update : 2018-04-05 16:50:30

JCS Chief Asks for US Cooperation on Kidnapped Citizens

The chairmen of the South Korean and U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) will join efforts for the rescue of South Korean nationals kidnapped in waters near the African nation of Ghana.

An official at South Korea's JCS said Thursday that Chairman Jeong Kyeong-doo talked on the phone with his U.S. counterpart Joseph Dunford on Tuesday and asked for the U.S.’ cooperation in intelligence and logistical support to rescue the kidnapped fishermen.

The official said that Dunford promised full support mobilizing all available resources.

The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff also said through its Web site that during the phone call with South Korea's JCS chief, the two sides discussed the security environment on and around the Korean Peninsula and vowed to continue cooperation as close allies. 

