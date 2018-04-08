US Intelligence Chief: Russia Has Invited Kim Jong-un to Visit

A U.S. intelligence chief said Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received an invitation to visit Russia.



According to the Russian news agency TASS, U.S. Director of National Intelligence(DNI) Dan Coats made the remark while speaking to reporters in Washington.



When asked about the possibly of resuming the six-party talks on North Korea's nuclear issue following Kim Jong-un's recent visit to China, Coats said it's not known at the present stage.



Mentioning Kim's invitation from Russia, the director added that he is trying to find out what the North Korean leader will intend to discuss in Russia.



Regarding a possible easing of Chinese trade sanctions on Pyongyang in the wake of Kim's Beijing trip, Coats said he has not come across any announcement or evidence indicating that may happen.