Senior N. Korean Workers' Party Official Visits China

Write : 2018-04-05 17:49:15 Update : 2018-04-05 18:50:52

A high-ranking official of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party is visiting China. 

Kim Song-nam, the deputy head of the international department of the Workers' Party, arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport on Thursday afternoon on a flight from Pyongyang. 

He was seen entering the airport’s VIP lounge with an aide. When asked about the purpose of his trip, he did not answer. 

There's speculation his visit to China is aimed at strengthening exchanges between the ruling parties of the two communist allies. 

Fluent in Chinese, he worked as an interpreter for former North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il and has handled diplomatic affairs regarding Pyongyang’s relationship with China. 

He was also known to have accompanied North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Beijing last month for Kim's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

