China's Top Diplomat Stresses Need for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stressed the need to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.



Wang made the remark on Thursday in a news conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.



Wang, who is visiting Russia as a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, said that the two sides had in-depth talks regarding the recent developments on the peninsula and reached a new agreement.



He added that all sides should work toward denuclearization on the peninsula as it is the key to all related problems and the path to long-term peace and stability.



The top Chinese diplomat said that the nuclear issue on the peninsula is closely related to the North's security concerns, so it is reasonable to address the North's concerns during the process of denuclearization.