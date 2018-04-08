N. Korea in Active Diplomacy Abroad Ahead of Summits

North Korea is engaging in active diplomacy abroad to seek global support ahead of its summits with South Korea and the United States.



North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho on Thursday attended a ministerial conference of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, Azerbaijan.



During the conference, Ri said that the international community’s concerns about the Korean Peninsula have turned into applause of support, which proves that if the two Koreas join forces, they could improve their relations, ease tensions and pave the way for reunification.



North Korea's top diplomat also met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the ministerial conference.



Ri is also known to have held separate bilateral talks with the foreign ministers of Iran and Cuba. He will reportedly depart Azerbaijan on Saturday and arrive in Moscow on Monday via Turkmenistan.



Meanwhile, North Korea's senior diplomat handling European Union(EU) affairs visited the EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday to meet with senior officials.



Japan's Kyodo News reported that the director general of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's EU department met with the director of the European External Action Service's Asia Pacific bureau.



The two sides reportedly exchanged views on the prospects of a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.