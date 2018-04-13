Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next month or in early June and expressed hope to reach a deal on denuclearizing the regime. Trump also confirmed, for the first time, that preparatory talks for the summit are under way between Washington and Pyongyang.

Kim In-kyung has this report.



Report: President Donald Trump confirmed media reports that the U.S. and North Korea have been directly communicating to prepare for their upcoming summit.



Speaking at a cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday, he also talked about when he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]

"North Korea by the way as you've probably seen, we've been in touch with North Korea, we will be meeting with them sometime in May or early June."



He said the two sides will discuss the denuclearization of North Korea and expressed hope for an improvement in ties.



[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]

"... hopefully we'll be able to make a deal on the denuking of North Korea. They've said so, we've said so, hopefully it'll be a relationship that's much different than it's been for many, many years."



Trump added that this should have been done by other presidents and it would have been a lot easier if it were done five, ten or 20 years ago, but a meeting is being set up with North Korea and it will be very exciting for the world.



The U.S. president made the remarks as John Bolton sat next to him on the first day of his job as national security adviser. Trump's confirmation of the summit is likely to ease concerns that the appointment of Bolton, who had advocated preemptive military strikes on North Korea, could delay talks with Pyongyang.



The South Korean presidential office said the U.S.-North Korea contact is proceeding smoothly. A senior official told reporters on Tuesday that Washington has been closely communicating with Seoul to update on its progress and that Seoul has been conveying its views.

Kim In-kyung, KBS World Radio News.