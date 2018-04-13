Japanese FM Visiting Seoul for Talks on N. Korea

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono will arrive in South Korea later Tuesday.



In a regular briefing Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will hold talks with Kono Wednesday morning.



The spokesman said the two sides will exchange views on bilateral relations, the North Korea nuclear issue and other concerns of mutual interest.



Kono is also known to be meeting National Intelligence Director Suh Hoon for a briefing on preparations for the inter-Korean summit set for later this month.



Kono's visit marks the first trip by Tokyo's top diplomat to the country in two years and four months since December 2015 when then Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida visited Seoul.