Seoul Condemns Alleged Chemical Weapons Attack in Syria

The Seoul government on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria that killed dozens of civilians.



In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over reported allegations that many civilians in Syria's Douma region were killed Saturday by the use of chemical weapons.



The statement said the Seoul government strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons as a threat to global peace and security, and that it can't be tolerated under any circumstance in accordance with international law.



The statement said Seoul supports efforts by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for a thorough investigation into the case. The statement also vowed close cooperation with the international community to achieve a safe dismantlement of chemical weapons.



According to foreign media reports, several hundred people were killed or injured in a suspected chemical weapons attack against civilians in rebel-held Douma in eastern Ghouta.