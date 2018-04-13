Abe, IAEA Chief Stress Need for Verification of N. Korea's Denuclearization

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) have agreed North Korea has to accept inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog to show it's serious about abandoning its nuclear program.



Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday that Abe and IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano reached the consensus during their meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.



According to NHK, Abe told Amano that in order for the international community to avoid the mistakes of the past, it's important to verify the regime’s denuclearization process.



Amano agreed and said the issue will become very important, pointing to Pyongyang’s reported readiness to discuss its denuclearization during its summits with South Korea and the U.S. The IAEA chief said no inspection, no denuclearization.



In a meeting with reporters later in the day, Amano also said verification will be “basic” in the process of the North’s denuclearization, adding the specifics regarding how it will be verified will be discussed by many countries, including the U.S. and Japan.