Moon to Meet with Visiting Japanese FM

Write : 2018-04-10 18:54:48 Update : 2018-04-10 19:31:58

President Moon Jae-in will hold talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Seoul on Wednesday. 

An official at the presidential office revealed the plan in a text message sent to reporters on Tuesday. 

It's expected Moon and Kono will discuss issues of mutual interest between the two countries, including a planned trilateral summit between South Korea, Japan and China following this month’s inter-Korean summit and measures to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties. 

Particular attention is being paid to whether Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will deliver a special message to Moon through Kono with regard to Abe’s reported intention to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. 

Kono will arrive in South Korea on Tuesday night, marking the first visit to the county by a top Japanese diplomat in almost two-and-a-half years.

During his two-day trip, Kono will also visit the Seoul National Cemetery and meet with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha. 

Kono will also meet with National Intelligence Director Suh Hoon for a briefing on Seoul's preparations for the inter-Korean summit. 

