S. Korea, US to Hold 2nd Round of Defense Cost Sharing Talks

South Korea and the United States will hold their second round of defense cost sharing talks on Jeju Island on Wednesday.



South Korea will send Chang Won-sam, the Foreign Ministry's point man on the defense cost negotiations, while the U.S. will be represented by Timothy Betts, deputy assistant secretary for plans, programs and operations at the U.S. State Department.



During the two-day talks, the two allies are expected to launch negotiations in earnest based on each side's stance conveyed during the first round of talks.



The two sides held the first round of talks in Hawaii last month to renew their five-year Special Measures Agreement governing Seoul's share of costs of American forces stationed in South Korea.



The U.S. is reportedly calling for an increase of up to 100 percent in Seoul's share.



The Seoul government has said it will do its best to produce a reasonable and mutually beneficial outcome that is convincing to Korean lawmakers and the public.